Reza Yazdani Aminabadi is a Senior Research Engineer at Snowflake specializing in large-scale AI systems, GPU acceleration, and distributed training infrastructure. Previously, he contributed to the DeepSpeed ecosystem at Microsoft, working on performance optimization for large language model training and inference. He holds a PhD in Computer Architecture from Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, with expertise spanning CUDA programming, parallel systems, kernel optimization, and scalable AI infrastructure. His research and engineering work focuses on improving the efficiency of modern AI models through innovative systems design, communication-efficient parallelism, and high-performance training architectures for large-scale transformer and Mixture-of-Experts models.