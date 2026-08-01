Olga Teplitsky

Olga leads enterprise sales for Snowflake's largest and most strategic life science accounts as Sr. District Manager, Majors, translating Snowflake's platform into measurable business outcomes for executive stakeholders. A consistent top performer, she has spent nearly eight years at Snowflake, first as a Sales Director and now leading a district team growing alongside the company through its most transformative years. Her background includes senior global sales roles at various technology startups. Olga holds a degree in International Studies and Cognitive Science from UC San Diego.