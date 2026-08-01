Blog/Olga Teplitsky
Sr. District Manager, Majors
Olga Teplitsky
Olga leads enterprise sales for Snowflake's largest and most strategic life science accounts as Sr. District Manager, Majors, translating Snowflake's platform into measurable business outcomes for executive stakeholders. A consistent top performer, she has spent nearly eight years at Snowflake, first as a Sales Director and now leading a district team growing alongside the company through its most transformative years. Her background includes senior global sales roles at various technology startups. Olga holds a degree in International Studies and Cognitive Science from UC San Diego.