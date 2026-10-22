Nuri Cankaya is a marketing executive with over 20 years of experience at the intersection of data, AI, and innovation. He currently serves as Head of Analytics Marketing at Snowflake, where he leads strategies that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of the Data Cloud—driving smarter analytics, enterprise-ready AI, and accelerated business outcomes. Before joining Snowflake, Nuri spent nearly two decades at Intel and Microsoft, leading global marketing organizations across AI, datacenters, commercial platforms, and developer ecosystems. His work included pioneering initiatives such as launching Azure OpenAI at Microsoft and scaling adoption of Intel's AI portfolio worldwide.