Krzysztof Jankowski is a Research Scientist specializing in machine learning, natural language processing, reinforcement learning, and large language models. At Snowflake, he has contributed to training the Arctic Text2SQL model family, creating state-of-the-art ML models for Cortex AI Functions, and advancing AI capabilities across Document AI and Snowflake Intelligence. Before joining Snowflake, he gained industry experience at Amazon and startups. His research includes publications at NeurIPS and workshops at CVPR and ICML. He holds a Master’s degree in Machine Learning from the University of Warsaw, where his thesis focused on scaling neural networks in reinforcement learning and neural network plasticity.