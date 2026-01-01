Gulnaz Sharipova is an SEO Manager at Snowflake based in Hamburg, Germany, where she leads international search strategy across European and Asia-Pacific markets. She oversees multilingual content localisation, SERP research and organic growth programmes, working closely with regional marketing and localisation teams. With expertise spanning technical SEO, international content strategy and market-specific optimisation, she ensures Snowflake's content is discoverable and relevant across global search landscapes.