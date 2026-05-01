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Blog/Glenn Powell

Glenn Powell

Industry Principal, Global Public Sector
Glenn Powell serves as Snowflake’s global public sector industry leader in the region where he focuses on data-enabled solutions tailored for public sector organisations. He supports global government, educational and utilities ecosystems to enable them to make better informed and more impactful decisions to support their purpose. His three decades of experience span policy, regulatory and service delivery agencies across all levels of government.
MAY 27, 2026Public Sector

Snowflake Completes IRAP Protected Assessment on Google Cloud Platform

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