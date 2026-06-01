Ash Ubrani leads Product Marketing for enterprise data and AI products at Snowflake. He focuses on tools for data pipelines, developer productivity and agentic workflows, including Snowpark, Apache Spark and Snowflake CoCo. His background spans product, sales and go-to-market roles, launching and scaling enterprise products across cloud platforms, semiconductor and autonomous mobility. Ash holds an MBA from Northwestern University (Kellogg School of Management) and a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from Mumbai University (VJTI), and has published research in IEEE and Springer journals.