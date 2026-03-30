Blog/Angela Marrujo Fornaca
Senior Content Marketing Manager
Angela Marrujo Fornaca
Angela Marrujo Fornaca is on Snowflake's Content Marketing team, responsible for writing thought leadership content and owning content strategy for both the Manufacturing and Retail and Consumer Goods industry marketing groups. Prior to joining Snowflake, Angela was a B2B content marketing manager in a number of industries, including fraud prevention and anti-money laundering, at companies like Sift and Hummingbird. Her career started in PR, which included work in the video game industry.
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MAR 30, 2026Retail and Consumer Goods
How Snowflake Intelligence Is Enabling Retail and Consumer Goods Companies to Scale AI at the Enterprise Level
Angela Marrujo Fornaca +1
FEB 05, 2026AI & ML
How Snowflake Intelligence Enables Retail Teams to Democratize Data
Angela Marrujo Fornaca
NOV 11, 2025Product and Technology
The 2026 Martech Stack: Evolution Driven by AI, Data Gravity and Privacy
Angela Marrujo Fornaca