Angela Marrujo Fornaca is on Snowflake's Content Marketing team, responsible for writing thought leadership content and owning content strategy for both the Manufacturing and Retail and Consumer Goods industry marketing groups. Prior to joining Snowflake, Angela was a B2B content marketing manager in a number of industries, including fraud prevention and anti-money laundering, at companies like Sift and Hummingbird. Her career started in PR, which included work in the video game industry.