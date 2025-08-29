Unlock Actionable Insights from Your Most Complex Documents with Snowflake Document AI

Businesses today utilize an incredible amount and variety of documents, from simple invoices, to complex legal contracts and technical manuals with detailed multi-column tables. Processing these documents manually is not only slow and resource-intensive but also prone to errors, with organizations losing as much 15-25% of employee time to these tedious tasks.

Over the years, enterprises have turned to RPA, OCR, and workflow tools to solve these problems, but these solutions are often rigid, complex to maintain and scale, and most notably adopted by individual business teams in isolation.

The solution lies in AI-powered automation, which can slash costs by a factor of ten. However, the complexity and variability of these documents presents a major challenge and when these richly structured documents are processed with basic tools that treat them as flat text, critical business context is lost, crippling the effectiveness of analytics and AI.

To overcome these challenges, companies need an intelligent document processing (IDP) system or Document AI that can provide a centralized platform to easily, automatically, and accurately extract relevant information trapped in these documents.