Visium is a Swiss AI and Data company helping businesses build their data-driven future through AI and advanced data analytics.

With Snowflake, we aim to empower organizations to turn data into their most valuable asset with bespoke AI and data solutions backed by their powerful cloud and data platform.

Our team specializes in strategy, data architecture, cloud engineering, analytics, AI, and ML, providing innovative solutions and strategic consulting services to some of the largest Swiss and European companies.

Visium was recognized by the Financial Times and Statista as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies.