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USEReady

Headquarters: United States
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Useready, Inc. provides cloud based business intelligence (BI) governance dashboard services. The company offers USEReady ONE, a BI server governance platform that provides active oversight of underlying BI infrastructure and dashboard data sources. Its platform helps companies mitigate operational risks and enables IT to democratize data. The company provides solutions in the areas of governance, visual data analytics, data security, training, and information management. It serves finance, healthcare, and media industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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