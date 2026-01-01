Unit8 is a leading Swiss data services company with a mission to help non-digital native companies turn data into value with a mix of data science, analytics and AI. We operate at the intersection of technology and business to accompany our customers at every step of their data & AI journey by offering end to end services. Based in Switzerland, operating across Europe.

Headquartered in Lausanne (Switzerland) and with offices in Bern, Zurich (Switzerland), Krakow and Wroclaw (Poland), Unit8 employs over 110 world class data experts.