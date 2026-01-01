Trianz can help you triangulate on a solution to business problems. It offers operations consulting, product engineering, and business process outsourcing services (BPO) to clients in technology, telecom, finance, and consumer products. Its BPO and operations consulting offerings include assistance with customer data and relationship management, finance operations, and supply chain management. Trianz has pre-packaged and custom applications to implement, integrate, and manage business software while its product engineering group works in telecom, imaging, printing, and software design. The company has offices in the US, India, Japan, and Germany; clients have included Cisco Systems, Clorox, Fujitsu, and Nokia.