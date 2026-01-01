TO THE NEW Private Limited

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company providing innovative product engineering solutions to diverse industries across the globe. We design and build digital platforms with Cloud, Data, and AI as the main pillars.

Global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov have recognized TO THE NEW for its capabilities across Digital Engineering, Cloud, Media & Entertainment Solutions, Data & AI, and Digital Marketing. We have also been recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ consecutively for many years and have a team of 2000 passionate ‘Newers’ spread across North America, EMEA, India, SEA, and ANZ with our headquarters in Singapore.