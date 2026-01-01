Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that partners with the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys. It offers consulting-led, data and analytics enabled, business, technology and engineering services and solutions. TCS leverages over 600,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants spread across 55 countries to provide bespoke services as well as asset leveraged solutions, powered by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud, and Internet of Things technologies. This is enabled through powerful offerings such as TCS Daezmo™ for Data Estate Modernization, TCS Optumera™ digital merchandising suite, and others. TCS has consistently obtained leadership ratings from leading analyst firms and multiple customer satisfaction awards. It combines the power of innovation, technology, and knowledge to improve the future of individuals, enterprises, and societies. It is a part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business conglomerate.