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taod Consulting GmbH

Headquarters: Germany
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With our passion for data analytics, we help innovative companies to deeply understand their business. We provide support through strategic consulting, data engineering, and data analytics as well as elaborated data science solutions. Through expertise and professional services like Data Preparation, Cloud Data Warehousing and Data Visualization we create intelligent structures for the flexible use of corporate data.

Our agile project approach, scientific standards, and modern technologies with a particular focus on Azure, Snowflake, dbt & Tableau enable our clients to better understand their data and to derive business developments through data driven decision making. As an interdisciplinary team of data engineers, data consultants and data scientists, we cherish the diversity of our backgrounds and skill sets as well as our customers do. We love what we do and empower our customers to analyze their data passionately.

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