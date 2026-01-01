SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH is one of the leading German system integrators. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Wiesbaden. We now have more than 3,500 employees at 29 branch offices all over Germany. SVA experts combine over 25 years of IT infrastructure experience with know-how about modern demands such as data center security, big data/analytics & IoT, end user computing, cloud, and IT service management. With a team of business information scientists, mathematicians, statisticians, industrial engineers, physicists, and engineers, we have the in-depth industry knowledge and expertise in the latest technologies to assist you with the implementation of your digital strategy.