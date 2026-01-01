Spyrosoft S.A.

Spyrosoft is a global technology consulting and engineering company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. More than 300 clients — including BBC, ITV, Sky, ING, Orange and Viessmann — rely on our 2,000 specialists across 24 locations in 9 countries to design, build and run software that turns data into business value. We work primarily across the UK, DACH, Nordics, Poland and the US.

As a Snowflake services partner, we help enterprises build modern data platforms on the AI Data Cloud: data engineering and migration, data warehousing, and analytics — extended with AI/ML and Generative AI use cases. From strategy and architecture through implementation to 24/7 support, we take end-to-end responsibility for delivery, combining Snowflake expertise with cross-industry experience in financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and retail.

Solution Areas: Consulting & Professional Services; Financial Services; Healthcare & Life Sciences; Technology; Manufacturing & Industrial; Media & Entertainment; Retail & Consumer Goods