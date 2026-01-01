Snowplow

Generate Comprehensive Customer Behavioral Data Profiles with Snowplow

Snowplow enables organizations to create, enrich, and model customer behavioral data profiles directly within the Data Cloud, optimized for robust Customer 360 use cases such as digital analytics, real-time personalization, etc . Using Snowplow’s descriptively rich, first-party behavioral data, companies gain a unified view of each customer across all devices, unaffected by privacy technology such as ad-blockers. Key features include:

Robust Data Collection: Collect AI-ready behavioral data to power analytics and personalization initiatives at scale.

Unified Identity Resolution: Provides a single, cross-device customer view across platforms and channels by utilizing out-of-the-box data modeling packages.

Real-Time Snowpipe Streaming: Ensures high-quality, real-time data for immediate insights and improved operational workloads.

Data Compliance and Ownership: Full ownership and control of first-party data within the customer's own cloud environment.

About the Partner

Snowplow is the global leader in customer data infrastructure (CDI) for AI, enabling every organization to own and unlock the value of its customer behavioral data to fuel AI-driven marketing, digital products and services, customer experiences, and fraud mitigation. Industry leaders like Burberry, Strava, Auto Trader, and DPG Media use Snowplow to collect, manage, and operationalize real-time, structured and unstructured behavioral data governed in their cloud data platform. Thousands of companies worldwide rely on Snowplow to generate AI-ready data to uncover deeper customer journey insights, predict customer behaviors, personalize differentiated customer experiences, and detect fraud. Learn more: www.snowplow.io.