Sigma Solve designs, builds, and runs modern data platforms on Snowflake so your journey from raw data to reliable decisions is fast and accurate. We pair speedy delivery (PoCs, MVPs, rapid iterations) with enterprise-grade governance (quality gates and controls) to remove the anxiety from data work.

What we cover end-to-end:

1. Data strategy & architecture

2. Ingestion & modeling

3. Analytics & AI/ML

4. BI & Visualization (Power BI, Tableau, Looker etc.)

5. Data sharing & clean rooms

6. Migrations to Snowflake from other data platforms

Post-go-live:

We operate and optimize your platform with 24/7 options, observability dashboards, incident playbooks, and continuous performance/cost tuning so the environment stays trustworthy as it scales.

Locations: US • Middle East • Australia • India