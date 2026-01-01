Select Star, Inc.

Select Star is a modern data governance platform that helps organizations manage and understand their data at scale – enabling AI, analytics, and self-service across the business. It automatically catalogs datasets, traces end-to-end lineage, and builds a shared business glossary and semantic layer, so teams can confidently work with trusted data. With a user-friendly data portal and built-in automation, Select Star supports use cases including data democratization, data governance, semantic layers, and cloud data migrations—serving as a foundational layer for enterprise AI and data initiatives.