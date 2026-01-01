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Select Star, Inc.
Solution Areas
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Data Science
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Select Star, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
Website

Select Star is a modern data governance platform that helps organizations manage and understand their data at scale – enabling AI, analytics, and self-service across the business. It automatically catalogs datasets, traces end-to-end lineage, and builds a shared business glossary and semantic layer, so teams can confidently work with trusted data. With a user-friendly data portal and built-in automation, Select Star supports use cases including data democratization, data governance, semantic layers, and cloud data migrations—serving as a foundational layer for enterprise AI and data initiatives.

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