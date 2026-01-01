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  • Technology
Workload Specializations
  • Cloud Data Warehouse
  • Analytics
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RudderStack

Headquarters: United States
Website

RudderStack is the leading warehouse-first CDP that makes it easy to collect and send customer data to the tools and teams that need it.

Companies such as Footlocker, Crate & Barrel, and Acorns use RudderStack to: (1) reduce costs by avoiding engineering time spent on building and maintaining integrations, (2) reduce security risks by leveraging their warehouse as a CDP, and (3) increase revenue by unlocking advanced use cases such as real-time product recommendations, churn prediction, etc.

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