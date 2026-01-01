Redpoint Global
Redpoint Global helps data driven organizations build trusted, high quality customer data foundations for engagement, AI and analytics. Trusted by leading enterprises for over two decades, Redpoint delivers data quality, identity resolution and customer data management solutions that prioritize precision, transparency and control. Redpoint’s Snowflake native offerings enable teams to resolve complex customer data directly inside the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, turning customer data into a reliable, reusable asset across the organization.