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Snowpro Core Certifications: 7
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
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Recordly Oy

Headquarters: Finland
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Recordly is a Nordic data & AI consultancy, that is your strategic partner in AI transformation. Recordly builds data systems, advises on data & AI strategy, and delivers production‑grade generative AI and AI solutions that drive measurable ROI.

Recordly specializes in AI transformation, generative AI, and agentic AI. We help organizations implement scalable and production-level data and AI solutions that optimize performance across your organization. Moreover, our NPS score of 85 proves our clients trust us to deliver measurable impact every day.

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