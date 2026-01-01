Recordly Oy

Recordly is a Nordic data & AI consultancy, that is your strategic partner in AI transformation. Recordly builds data systems, advises on data & AI strategy, and delivers production‑grade generative AI and AI solutions that drive measurable ROI.

Recordly specializes in AI transformation, generative AI, and agentic AI. We help organizations implement scalable and production-level data and AI solutions that optimize performance across your organization. Moreover, our NPS score of 85 proves our clients trust us to deliver measurable impact every day.