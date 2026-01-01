Random Forest is a leading professional services company specializing in business intelligence, data management, and advanced analytics. Since our founding in 2012, we've grown at an impressive rate of approximately 30 percent per year.

We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of new technology, and we were the first to build a complete solution in the cloud for Business Intelligence in Sweden.

We use technology to help our customers achieve their business goals. We take pride in our transparency and openness with our customers, which has led to long-term partnerships and relationships.

If you're looking for a partner that can help you unlock the full potential of your data, Random Forest is here to help. We're committed to providing innovative, data-driven solutions that help our customers make informed decisions. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help your business grow.