RAKEN AI Labs LLC

At Raken AI Labs, we're not just a data analytics company; we're the architects of data-driven success. With a prestigious track record, our three-pronged approach encompasses cutting-edge AI/ML products, data and analytics strategy, and comprehensive data management services. We specialize in transforming complex data into actionable insights across diverse industries such as consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, retail, banking, assurance, and manufacturing. From resolving critical business challenges through AI-powered solutions to crafting robust data foundations and offering end-to-end data management services, Raken is your partner in harnessing the power of data. With operations spanning the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, and Chile, we're here to drive your organization's growth and innovation through the strategic use of data.