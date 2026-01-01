RADIX U.S., LLC

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology services company that provides consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable our worldwide customers to thrive in their digital journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial customers worldwide. Radix’s North American headquarters is located in Houston, TX. The global HQ is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Radix has developed projects in more than 30 countries worldwide.