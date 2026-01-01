As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. The Precisely Data Integrity Suite provides multiple ways to maximize your Snowflake investment. Move data from legacy platforms, like mainframe and IBM i, to Snowflake in real-time. Verify, standardize, and cleanse addresses from Precisely to your Snowflake instance. Explore and try live, ready-to-use Precisely datasets with Snowflake Data Marketplace or receive them instantly through direct delivery