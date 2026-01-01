Passerelle Corp

Passerelle connects data to action. Our purpose-driven engineering supports Agile Data Governance and AI-Readiness. We drive Snowflake adoption and consumption through partnerships with leading-edge data technology across the data value chain, creating faster time to ROI with our IP and blueprints, technical expertise, and use-case-based deployment.

In addition to engineering and system integration services, Passerelle is the creator of Data Rocket®, an end-to-end acceleration architecture built on Snowflake that modernizes data infrastructure and delivers critical business insights - securely and accessibly. Data Rocket unlocks industry-best data technology for businesses of any size, with a focus on data quality, scalability and advanced data applications.

Passerelle works with companies at any stage of technology adoption, from holistic data estate modernization to cloud and cloud hybrid migration, API services, ETL engineering, custom dashboards, ML and AI integration, predictive analytics solutions, and ongoing consulting and support. We work in data-intensive industries, including financial services, healthcare, public health, energy, manufacturing, retail and higher education.