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NTT DATA Italia S.p.A.

Headquarters: Italy
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NTT DATA Italia is part of the Japanese multinational NTT DATA, one of the main world Consulting and IT Service players. Digital, Consulting, Cyber Security and System Integration are just a few of the main business lines. Our mission is to create value through innovation. NTT DATA has a global presence in over 50 countries, more than 13000 professionals and an international network of research and development centers in Tokyo , Palo Alto and Cosenza. NTT DATA is Present in Italy with more than 4000 employees and in 8 offices: Milan, Rome, Turin,Geneva, Treviso , Pisa and Cosenza.

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