NTT DATA Italia S.p.A.
NTT DATA Italia is part of the Japanese multinational NTT DATA, one of the main world Consulting and IT Service players. Digital, Consulting, Cyber Security and System Integration are just a few of the main business lines. Our mission is to create value through innovation. NTT DATA has a global presence in over 50 countries, more than 13000 professionals and an international network of research and development centers in Tokyo , Palo Alto and Cosenza. NTT DATA is Present in Italy with more than 4000 employees and in 8 offices: Milan, Rome, Turin,Geneva, Treviso , Pisa and Cosenza.