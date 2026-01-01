Nagarro, Inc.

Nagarro is a global digital engineering leader with a full-service offering, including digital product engineering, digital commerce, customer experience, AI and ML-based solutions, cloud, immersive technologies, IoT solutions, and consulting on next-generation ERP. We help our clients become innovative, digital-first companies through our entrepreneurial and agile mindset, and we deliver on our promise of thinking breakthroughs. We have a broad and long-standing international customer base, primarily in Europe and North America. This includes many global blue-chip companies, leading independent software vendors (ISVs), other market and industry leaders, and public sector clients. Today, we are over 19,500 experts across 35 countries, forming a Nation of Nagarrians, ready to help our customers succeed.

Competencies: Retail, Manufacturing, Media, Technology, Financial Services, Consulting & Professional Services

Workload Specialization: Data Warehousing, Data Engineering, Data Science, Applications