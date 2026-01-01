N-iX Poland Sp.z.o.o

N-iX is a global technology partner for Pragmatic Al Software Engineering, the practice of measuring what Al tools actually deliver on your codebase with your engineers before scaling them. With over 2,400 engineers across Europe, the Americas, and APAC, we work with Fortune 500 companies and enterprise technology leaders across finance, manufacturing, supply chain, and retail. For over two decades, we have built and measured software that runs in production.

Our services cover software engineering, Al consulting and implementation, cloud migration and managed services, data platform engineering, application modernization, and cybersecurity. We hold AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status and AWS AI Services Competency, and maintain an established, certified partner ecosystem with Microsoft, Google Cloud, Palantir, Snowflake, and SAP.