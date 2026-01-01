One of Snowflake’s biggest and most experienced partners in the Southern Hemisphere, Mantel Group pursues technologies that change the way clients do business in the real world, offering end-to-end solutions across four capability pillars – Digital, Cloud, Data and Cybersecurity.

Mantel Group's 250 data team includes over 50 Snowflake specialists, with particular expertise in:

- GenAI powered migrations to Snowflake

- Cost optimisation with FinOps and DataOps

- Production ready, scalable AI

- Cyber Assurance and security by design

- Speed to value through incremental delivery and test automation

Mantel Group have delivered transformational Snowflake implementations for organisations across the Health, Financial Services, Entertainment and Government sectors in Australia. Developing deep industry competencies including:

- Multiple team members and projects with experience of delivery production workloads in organisations with Reg compliance (APRA, CPS234)

- eep understanding within Mantel Group of the health industry, global health standards (HL7, FHIR) and specific BI and advanced analytics use cases

- Experience in the high volume streaming environments and AI personalisation models of the wagering industry

Mantel Group are ready to accelerate your organisations adoption and optimisation of Snowflake to deliver real value to your workforce and customers.