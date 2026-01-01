KU Software Research Center, inc.
Headquarters: Korea
KU Software Research Center, Inc. (KUSRC) is a research institute company specializing in Digital Transformation and convergence technology R&D, based on ICT convergence technology.
KU Software Research Center, Inc. (KUSRC) is a research institute company specializing in Digital Transformation and convergence technology R&D, based on ICT convergence technology.
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