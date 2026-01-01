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Snowpro Core Certifications: 3
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Knowit Group

Headquarters: Finland
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We help our customers capture opportunities in the connected world. By combining technical edge with strong business insights we provide solutions that are innovative and enhance sustainability.

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Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.