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Kiranam Technologies
Snowpro Core Certifications: 10
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Kiranam Technologies

Headquarters: United States
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At Kiranam Technologies, we believe data is the key to everything—from understanding customer needs to optimizing operations, reducing costs, and increasing ROI. With over 25 years of experience in Data Architecture and Solution Delivery, we partner with your team to build tailored, high-impact solutions that accelerate time to market and increase productivity.

Unlike off-the-shelf offerings, our solutions are fully custom built for your business needs. We specialize in modernizing data platforms, optimizing Snowflake environments, and delivering clear, actionable insights through automation and visualization.

Our mission is to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data and thrive in a data-driven world.

If you're ready to streamline performance and maximize ROI, let's talk.

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