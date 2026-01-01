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  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 23
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 2
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Ippon Technologies

Headquarters: France
Website

Ippon believes that technology is a catalyst for societal progress. That’s why our strategic partnership with Snowflake, a leader in data solutions, is essential to delivering the best solutions for our clients.

We help businesses leverage their digital assets to craft tailored strategies and execute transformation roadmaps at scale through our multipractice approach, organized around five key areas: Data & AI, DevOps & Cloud, Software Engineering, Modern Architecture, and Product/Agile Design. We serve industries such as financial services, healthcare, and energy.

Our comprehensive digital services include:

• Developing your product strategy

• Cloud migration

• Infusing agility into your organization

• Defining your digital transformation strategy

• Modernizing your IT systems

• Becoming a data-driven organization

Our Snowflake services include the DataCloud Launch™ quickstart and Concierge, a lightweight managed service.

Presence:

• France: Paris, Lille, Strasbourg, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Tours, Nantes

• USA: Richmond, VA; Washington, DC; New York, NY; Atlanta, GA

• Australia: Melbourne

Check out our website for more resources & information:

• https://fr.ippon.tech/

• https://us.ippon.tech/

• https://au.ippon.tech/

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IPPON TECHNOLOGIES is a global consulting and expertise company specializing in Data & AI, Cloud, and DevOps.

POSITIVE TECHNOLOGY – We provide technology solutions that meet business, societal, and environmental challenges.

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