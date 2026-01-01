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Infojini, Inc.
Snowpro Core Certifications: 16
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 3
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Infojini, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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Infojini Inc. is a trusted digital transformation partner with 20 years of experience delivering robust data platforms and analytics solutions. We help businesses design, build, and optimize modern data ecosystems powered by Snowflake, enabling scalable analytics, governed data sharing, and high-performance data operations.

Our core capabilities include Snowflake data engineering, data migration and modernization, cloud integration, analytics and BI, and AI/ML enablement, backed by deep technical expertise and a delivery framework that ensures predictable, measurable business value.

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