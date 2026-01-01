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Indegene

Headquarters: United States
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Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern way. Indegene brings together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives Indegene’s team and their purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future-ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

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