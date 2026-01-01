HARDIS TECH SERVICES

About Hardis Group

Hardis Group is a consulting and IT services company, a Salesforce pure player through its subsidiary Cloudity, and the vendor of the Reflex logistics software suite. Its mission is to accelerate lasting transformation in retail, supply chain, and its clients’ information systems, with a particular focus on cloud technologies, in Europe and worldwide.

Hardis Group’s CSR strategy revolves around three focus areas: reducing the environmental footprint of its business and of its clients’ businesses, championing diversity and equal opportunities, and using education to drive social inclusion.

Hardis Group has 1,700 employees and achieved revenue of €186.6 million in 2023. It has offices in France (headquarters in Grenoble), Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, and Sweden.

www.hardis-group.com/en

www.reflex-logistics.com/en

www.cloudity.com