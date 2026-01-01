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Go Identify LLC. logo
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 5
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
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GOiDENTIFY, LLC

Headquarters: United States
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iDENTIFY is helping banks and credit unions move to the cloud. We have a standard data model and architecture we implement for all FiServ, Jack Henry, and FIS banks that unifies all the core data with other data files such as CRMs, Settlement Files, NACHA files, Processor Transactions, and many more to help banks visualize customer activity in tools such as Power BI, Sigma, and Tableau. We help our banks and credit unions through the Service Implementation while supporting any additional data sources that need to be integrated after implementation.

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