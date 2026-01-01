GlobalLogic Corp. UK Ltd

About GlobalLogic:

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi company, is trusted digital engineering partner to the world’s largest and most forward-thinking organizations. GlobalLogic was recently recognized as a leader in generative AI services by ISG.

Since 2000, we’ve led the digital revolution—designing and delivering breakthrough products, platforms, and services that power exceptional customer experiences. Today, we blend our deep design heritage with industry-leading Data & AI expertise to help clients transform business models, accelerate time to value, and unlock new revenue streams.

Data & AI Practice

2,000 data and AI engineers and architects worldwide, including 100 AI product experts and 150 executed projects

Full-life-cycle offerings from data strategy and modernization to AI application development and MLOps

Proprietary accelerators—Intelli-Insights, Active Learning for Annotation, GL Data Platform Accelerator—fuel faster insights and sustained innovation

Snowflake Expertise

Center of Excellence with 200 Snowflake practitioners and 20 dedicated Snowflake experts, delivering migrations, modern data warehousing, performance tuning, and cost optimization

Proven track record: managing petabytes of data, powering billions of daily requests, achieving up to 95% faster provisioning, 5× faster query performance, and 30% infrastructure-spend savings

As a Snowflake Partner, we harness best practices across AWS, Azure, and GCP to build scalable, secure, cloud-native data platforms

By uniting our chip-to-cloud engineering DNA with end-to-end Data & AI capabilities and Snowflake mastery, GlobalLogic empowers clients to become intelligent enterprises—turning complex data into actionable insights and lasting competitive advantage.