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FLUX Inc.
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FLUX Inc.

Headquarters: Japan
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FLUX Inc. is an innovative Japanese AI technology and consulting startup founded in 2018.

​Driven by the mission of "Bringing flow to Japan's economy," the company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

​Positioned as a premier partner for the AI era, FLUX operates in the technology and professional services industry, accelerating AI transformation by combining advanced AI technologies with skilled professionals.

The company provides a range of services designed to solve critical corporate management challenges, including digital transformation (DX) support, AI-driven solutions, and specialized consulting in the marketing and HR domains.

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