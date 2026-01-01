FLUX Inc.
FLUX Inc. is an innovative Japanese AI technology and consulting startup founded in 2018.
Driven by the mission of "Bringing flow to Japan's economy," the company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Positioned as a premier partner for the AI era, FLUX operates in the technology and professional services industry, accelerating AI transformation by combining advanced AI technologies with skilled professionals.
The company provides a range of services designed to solve critical corporate management challenges, including digital transformation (DX) support, AI-driven solutions, and specialized consulting in the marketing and HR domains.