Datavant enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to securely connect, de-identify, and link health data within their Snowflake environments. Through Datavant’s Snowflake Native App and privacy-preserving tokenization technology, customers can reduce data movement, streamline data collaboration, and build longitudinal datasets for research, analytics, and real-world evidence. As a Snowflake Premier Partner, Datavant helps organizations unlock greater value from sensitive health data while maintaining privacy, governance, and control.