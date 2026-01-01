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Datavant

Headquarters: United States
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Datavant enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to securely connect, de-identify, and link health data within their Snowflake environments. Through Datavant’s Snowflake Native App and privacy-preserving tokenization technology, customers can reduce data movement, streamline data collaboration, and build longitudinal datasets for research, analytics, and real-world evidence. As a Snowflake Premier Partner, Datavant helps organizations unlock greater value from sensitive health data while maintaining privacy, governance, and control.

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