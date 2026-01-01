CustomerInsights.AI (CIAI) is an enterprise AI and analytics company exclusively focused on life sciences and pharma. Our two platforms — ciPARTHENON, a unified commercial analytics cloud, and ciATHENA, an agentic AI platform — help brand, field force, and market access teams turn complex data into actionable commercial intelligence, faster and at scale. Founded in 2018, we serve clients ranging from emerging biotech to large global pharma organizations, with 100 professionals across North America.