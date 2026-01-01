CARTO is the leading Agentic GIS platform. Unlike other GIS systems, CARTO removes data fragmentation and technical bottlenecks by letting you build AI Agents, geospatial workflows, and interactive maps directly inside Snowflake - with zero data movement. With CARTO for Agents, those same capabilities extend into the agentic platforms your teams already use, so spatial analysis and reports run at scale without manual effort. Every team gets Location Intelligence that lives inside your existing, governed cloud infrastructure, and powers use cases like network planning, risk assessments, and identifying growth opportunities.