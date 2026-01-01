GRAX
Headquarters: United States
GRAX unlocks the full operational history for CRM data inside of Snowflake, enabling you to protect and leverage valuable data assets for enterprise-wide integration and AI solutions.
GRAX unlocks the full operational history for CRM data inside of Snowflake, enabling you to protect and leverage valuable data assets for enterprise-wide integration and AI solutions.
Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.