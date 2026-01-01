Skip to content

Expedition. Free, virtual, Nov 3–6.

Technical tracks for practitioners, outcomes for leaders.

Register now
All Partners
CapStorm logo
Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
  • Analytics
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
Select

GRAX

Headquarters: United States
Website

GRAX unlocks the full operational history for CRM data inside of Snowflake, enabling you to protect and leverage valuable data assets for enterprise-wide integration and AI solutions.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.