Billennium S.A.

Billennium is a global tech company with over 20 years of experience in delivering innovative IT solutions to businesses worldwide. With a team of 1500 expert engineers and proficiency in 50 technologies, we specialize in cutting-edge cloud solutions, software development, and data management. A key part of our expertise lies in the Snowflake Data Cloud, where our 30 certified Snowflake engineers bring deep technical knowledge to help clients optimize data processes, enhance analytics, and migrate seamlessly to cloud environments. Operating on a global scale, we are a trusted partner for organizations across industries, helping them leverage modern technologies for business growth and digital transformation.