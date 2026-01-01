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BI Concepts GmbH

Headquarters: Switzerland
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BI Concepts focuses on delivering data-driven solutions, particularly in risk and financial management. Their expertise spans data management, architecture, and analytics, specializing in the financial services industry. They offer tailored services, from data strategy to implementation, leveraging a network of specialized partners. Key differentiators include fast, high-quality delivery, regulatory-compliant model risk management, and deep experience in enterprise data warehouse optimization. The company emphasizes Swiss-quality service, scalable architectures, and personalized client solutions, enhancing business operations and ROI across data platforms.

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