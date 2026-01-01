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Snowpro Core Certifications: 10
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
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Ascendion, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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Ascendion is an ally for clients seeking enterprise digital innovation. We make and manage software platforms and products that power growth and deliver captivating experiences. By embracing the future of work, we bring creativity and execution excellence together to make digital innovation valuable (and even fun). Our engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent solution capabilities accelerate transformation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey. In addition to our remote/hybrid workforce, we have 20 offices across the US and India. We are committed to building technology that elevates life with an inclusive workforce, service to our communities, and a vibrant culture.

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